SHELBY - Alvin Eugene Shull, age 91, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County September, 8, 1927 he was the son of the late Alvin W. Shull and Ivey Gladden Shull. He was a member of Westview Baptist Church, and was retired from Dover Textiles as a supervisor for Ora Mill. Gene served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the U.S.S. Klondike and in the Korean Conflict on the U.S.S. Lloyd, and as an auxiliary officer for the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office in the 1960's. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who enjoyed spending his time fishing, visiting the mountains and cooking for his family and friends who he loved being near.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, William "Bill" Shull and two sisters; Ruth Brown and Margie Reinhardt.
Gene is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jenny Reinhardt Shull of Shelby, one daughter Theresa "Reese" Lutz of Shelby, Danny Shull and wife Vickie of Boiling Springs, five grandchildren, Alex Lutz and wife Michelle of Shelby, Meredith Lutz of Shelby, Austin Shull, Derek Reeves, and Dustin Reeves and wife Maison, five great-grandchildren; Kayla Lutz, Courtney Lutz, Clayton Lutz, Rory Reeves and Allie Reeves and many loving nieces and nephews.
Service will be held 3pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at Westview Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Rick Bowling officiating, burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 pm until 3 pm in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to: Westview Baptist Church, 500 Melody Lane, Shelby, NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Shull.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 20, 2019