GROVER- Geneva Ann Hord, age 85 died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Shelby. Born on July 30, 1933 in Cleveland County she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Junnie Bell Hord. Geneva was a faithful member of New Buffalo Baptist Church and would sing in the choir.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, with Rev. Adam Greene officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Ms. Hord.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 24, 2019