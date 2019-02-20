|
|
CHARLOTTE - Geneva Parks Sanford, 86, of 2436 Senior Drive, transitioned on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at CMC-Main, Charlotte
She was born in Cleveland County, North Carolina on September 23, 1932 to the late Percy Parks and Lillie Corry Parks Brintley.
Funeral service is Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church with burial to follow in Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church cemetery.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.
Ebony & White's Funeral Service is serving the Sanford family.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 20, 2019