Ebony & White Funeral Home
1139 East Pine Street
Lincolnton, NC 28093
(704) 732-1041
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church
Geneva Sanford Obituary
CHARLOTTE - Geneva Parks Sanford, 86, of 2436 Senior Drive, transitioned on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at CMC-Main, Charlotte

She was born in Cleveland County, North Carolina on September 23, 1932 to the late Percy Parks and Lillie Corry Parks Brintley.

Funeral service is Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church with burial to follow in Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church cemetery.

The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.

Ebony & White's Funeral Service is serving the Sanford family.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 20, 2019
