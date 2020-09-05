1/1
George Creach
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Frederick Creach, 85, of Polkville, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Carolina Care Health & Rehabilitation Center, Cherryville.

He was born January 20, 1935 in Claxton, Georgia to William Frederick and Bessie Mae Gopfert Creach. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Hammerberg before a lifelong career as an electrician. George retired after 30 years at Celanese and went on to operate his own business -- George Creach Electrical. He also served at the Shelby Masonic Lodge 744, where he was a past master and treasurer. He was a longtime member of Polkville Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Mickey Creach of Union, South Carolina and an infant sister.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Blanton Creach, son, Jerome (Page Davis) Creach of Pittsburgh, PA; daughter, Carmen (Darryl) Johnson of Acworth, GA. His grandchildren were the jewel in his crown and lovingly called him PawPaw: Adair Creach (Chris) Arbor; Davis Creach; Ashley Johnson (John) Morris; Mary Kathryn Johnson (Lisandro) Sagastume; and three great-grandchildren.

Mr Creach will lie in state at Polkville Baptist Church from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm Saturday. The family will not be in attendance.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 3:00 pm at Polkville Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Will Davis, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Greenville (950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605) or Polkville Baptist Church (P.O. Box 245, Polkville, NC 28136)

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Lying in State
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Polkville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Polkville Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved