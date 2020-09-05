George Frederick Creach, 85, of Polkville, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Carolina Care Health & Rehabilitation Center, Cherryville.
He was born January 20, 1935 in Claxton, Georgia to William Frederick and Bessie Mae Gopfert Creach. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Hammerberg before a lifelong career as an electrician. George retired after 30 years at Celanese and went on to operate his own business -- George Creach Electrical. He also served at the Shelby Masonic Lodge 744, where he was a past master and treasurer. He was a longtime member of Polkville Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Mickey Creach of Union, South Carolina and an infant sister.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Blanton Creach, son, Jerome (Page Davis) Creach of Pittsburgh, PA; daughter, Carmen (Darryl) Johnson of Acworth, GA. His grandchildren were the jewel in his crown and lovingly called him PawPaw: Adair Creach (Chris) Arbor; Davis Creach; Ashley Johnson (John) Morris; Mary Kathryn Johnson (Lisandro) Sagastume; and three great-grandchildren.
Mr Creach will lie in state at Polkville Baptist Church from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm Saturday. The family will not be in attendance.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 3:00 pm at Polkville Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Will Davis, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Greenville (950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605) or Polkville Baptist Church (P.O. Box 245, Polkville, NC 28136)
