George Martin Elliott, 91, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, in Raleigh, NC, at his home at Whispering Pines Independent Living.
George was a gregarious, outgoing, larger-than-life personality. He greeted friends and strangers alike with an effervescent smile and warm hug. A talented storyteller, he delighted in weaving tales to amuse family and friends. George enjoyed the companionship and company of many close friends, whether walking the Shelby Mall, playing golf with his buddies in the Cleveland County Men's Senior Golf Association, or as a volunteer fireman with the Polkville Fire Department. One of his most enjoyable social outlets was dancing, especially to his favorite song "Last Date" by Floyd Cramer. Going out to dances, whether square dances or social dances, many times with his good friend Ralph Dixon, became a weekly activity in his later years. He was a man of deep faith and served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher at Polkville Baptist Church and was a dedicated member of Eastside Baptist Church in his later years. Later in life, he became a voracious reader, getting his first public library card when he was 80 years old. For the rest of his life, George read one to three books per week.
In addition to his given name, he was known by various nicknames, each an expression of an attribute, interest, and talent. He was known by his grandchildren as "Pop." He was called "Monk" in high school, due to his skinny, lanky body on the basketball court. He was also called "Heavy," but his most common moniker was "Harrison." (George would refer to any male and female of whom he did not know his or her name as "Harrison" and "Florine" respectively.)
Born in Ellenboro, NC, to Colman and Bessie Elliott, George was the youngest of five children.
His father died when he was five years old leaving his mother alone to raise George and his siblings. Despite the early hardships, George embraced hard work and farming his family's land. His love of the earth and growing things was a lifelong passion, whether at his home garden or later nurturing his tomato plants at Whispering Pines.
George graduated from Polkville High School and enlisted in the US Navy, where he was stationed on the USS Wisconsin. He was then drafted into the Army and served almost three years, mostly in Germany. He spent a good deal of his life working as a Carolina Freight Truck
Driver using the CB handle "Nervous Wreck."
He met his wife Mary Beth Houser Elliott on the front porch of her grandfather's house while giving an Army buddy (her uncle Rob Hoyle) a ride home from basic training not long before he shipped out overseas. Beth and George wrote letters back and forth for nearly three years.
They married soon after he returned home. Beth and George had three children and raised them in Polkville and Shelby. Beth died in 1978. In 1988, George married his second wife Boots.
Boots and George enjoyed many good years of traveling and their life on Moss Lake. In 2016, he moved to Whispering Pines Gracious Living in Raleigh to be near his daughter in his final years.
He is survived by his son Marty (George Martin Elliott Jr.) and his wife Margaret (Maggie) of Greensboro, his daughter Terri Elliott Dollar and her husband Clark of Raleigh, and his son Mike Elliott of Shelby. He also is survived by his grandchildren Aubrey Dollar Kavner and her husband Lucas of Los Angeles, California, and Caroline Dollar and soon to be husband Marty O'Reilly of Santa Cruz, California, and Martin Elliott (George Martin Elliott III) of Greensboro. He also has one great-grandchild Arlo Kavner of Los Angeles California.
In lieu of flowers, George requested that donations be made to Eastside Baptist Church in Shelby, Cleveland County Public Library, or Special Theatre Arts Raleigh (STAR Drama Group).
The family would like to thank the loving care provided to him in his final days by his UNC Geriatric Doctor John Kizer and his Nurses Dorcas, Rosaline, Margaret, and Alice, his good friend Shirley Meehan, and the residents at Whispering Pines Gracious Living.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Eastside Baptist Church with Burial to follow at Zion Church in Shelby.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 27, 2019