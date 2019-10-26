|
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- George Walter Yarbro, 84, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on October 24, 2019 at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby, NC. He was born in Cleveland County, NC, to the late John E. Yarbro and Vela Herndon Yarbro and was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Darlene B. Yarbro. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ed Yarbro and sisters, Carrie Patterson, Julia Huffstetler and Ava Sipes.
George was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer.
George enjoyed coon hunting, fishing and riding horses. He loved going to cattle sales and enjoyed spending time at auctions. George was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends and the community.
SURVIVORS: Sons: Wayne Yarbro and wife JoAnn, and David Yarbro and wife Pam,
Daughters: Jerry Putnam and Sherry Jenkins and husband Barry, all of Kings Mountain
Brothers: John Yarbro and wife, Ruth, and W.A.Yarbro and wife Patsy, all of Kings Mountain
Grandchildren: Josh and Avery Turbyfill, Keith Yarbro, Amanda and Brian Jenkins and Sarah Putnam
Great Grandchildren: Jesse, Jon and Jacob Pace, Michael and Austin Brown and Allison Turbyfill
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Steve Taylor officiating
VISITATION: Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the parlor of Harris Funeral Home
INTERMENT: Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund at 1017 Bethlehem Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086 or to the Cleveland County Cattleman's Association Scholarship Fund c/o Cleveland County Extension Office at 130 Suite 1 South Post Road, Shelby
NC 28150
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA
