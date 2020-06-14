Georgette (Beeckman) Atkins
Georgette Beeckman Atkins, age 80, passed away June 12, 2020 at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain.
She is survived by three daughters, Anita Lee, Ginger Johnson and husband Joey, and Lisa Davis, all of Mooresboro, NC, seven grandchildren, Amy Huffstickler, Ashley Lee, Brooke Reen and husband Tim, Tyler Baldwin, Daniel Davis and wife Anna Drake, and Gracie Atkins, all of Mooresboro, NC, and Josh Lee of Charlotte, NC, five great grandchildren, Austin Huffstickler, Kendall Lee, Makenzi Lee, Emma Davis, and Lily Davis, all of Mooresboro, NC, and a sister, Simone Beeckman of Brussels, Belgium.
Born in Brussels, Belgium on April 3, 1940, Georgette was the daughter of the late George and Josephina Beeckman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joel Dean Atkins and a daughter, Patricia Hawkins.
Georgette enjoyed murder mysteries. Her family remembers her fondly starting her mornings with her coffee and bagels. She loved spending time going shopping with her daughters and would stay out all day. Georgette was affectionately known as Grandma and loved spoiling her grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held at Cleveland Funeral Services on June 18, 2020 at 3:00pm with a visitation held one hour prior.
Memorial contributions can be made to Testa Hospice House 321 Kings Mountain Blvd, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
JUN
18
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

