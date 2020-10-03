1/
Georgia Theokas
SHELBY - Georgia Grylacos Theokas, age 97, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at White Oak of Shelby. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, on May 15, 1923 she was the daughter of the late Dianne and John Grylacos.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, her mother in 1937 and her father in 1964. She is also preceded in death by her sisters Mary, Anna, Doris and her brother John.

Georgia and her husband Dan met while the two were in high school in Lowell, Massachusetts. They were married after graduation. Georgia remained in the United States while Dan entered the U.S. Army and deployed to Europe where he flew B-17s. She was notified that his airplane had been shot down over Germany and did not know that he had been released from a German POW camp until he showed up at the back door of their home.

Georgia and Dan had two children, Richard and Connie. Richard is married to Mary Ellen and they live in Wilmington North Carolina and Connie lives in Columbus, Ohio.

Until the children were on their own, Georgia was a stay at home mother. Once the children left home she attended school and became an accountant working for a card company in Vineland, New Jersey, and retired from that to concentrate on working for her husband's business.

Georgia is survived not only by her son and daughter but by her grandson, Christopher Paul Theokas and fiancé Casey Kelly of Brooklyn, New York, John Charles Underwood and wife Kelly of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina and Mary Elizabeth Underwood-Terife and husband Santiago of Fort Lauderdale, Florida as well as many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Further announcements will be made regarding a memorial service for Georgia at which time the family will receive friends.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
