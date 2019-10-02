Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Cleveland Memorial Park
Shelby, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgianne Whitesides
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgianne Whitesides


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgianne Whitesides Obituary
SHELBY - Georgianne Brown Whiteside , 82, of 501 Crawford Street Shelby, NC passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.

She was born on March 17, 1937 in Cleveland County N.C. to the late Lyman Brown and Evie Gidney Brown.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cleveland Memorial Park in Shelby.

The family will be meeting at the home of David Brown, 904 Skinner Road Shelby.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now