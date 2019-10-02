|
SHELBY - Georgianne Brown Whiteside , 82, of 501 Crawford Street Shelby, NC passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.
She was born on March 17, 1937 in Cleveland County N.C. to the late Lyman Brown and Evie Gidney Brown.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cleveland Memorial Park in Shelby.
The family will be meeting at the home of David Brown, 904 Skinner Road Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 2, 2019