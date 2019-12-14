|
|
Mr. Gerald Franklin Walker, 59, formerly of 515 Dover Street Apt. C2 Shelby, NC passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby, NC.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the chapel and other times at the home of his sister, Delories Ross, 839 Logan St. Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com . Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 14, 2019