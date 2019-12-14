Home

Gerald Franklin Walker

Gerald Franklin Walker Obituary
Mr. Gerald Franklin Walker, 59, formerly of 515 Dover Street Apt. C2 Shelby, NC passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby, NC.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the chapel and other times at the home of his sister, Delories Ross, 839 Logan St. Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com . Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 14, 2019
