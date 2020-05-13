|
Gerald Amos Lanier, age 24 of Kings Mountain, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Cheyenne Reedy, a daughter, Aubree'Ella Lanier, his parents, Christina Smith and husband Don, grandparents, Paul Lanier and wife Tracy, three sisters, Courtney Lanier, Morgan Lanier and fiancé Joshua Speicher and their son, Jackson Speicher, and Jayda McAbee, a brother, James Carroll Jr. and wife Bethany Sisk, his biological father, Gerald McAbee, three aunts, Gina Short and husband David, Paula Creighton, Stephanie Champion and husband Andy, an uncle, Anthony Pruitt and wife Hope, a great uncle, Jackie Lanier, cousins, Kayla Wells and Brandon Gladden along with other numerous cousins, and friends.
Born November 13, 1995 in Gaston County, Gerald was preceded in death by a daughter, Ava Lanier and a grandmother, Darlene Fink.
Gerald enjoyed his Honda cars, playing video games, and spending time with his family and friends, especially playing with his daughter. Gerald always brought a smile to your face and he will be dearly missed by those that knew him.
A private service will be held Thursday at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on May 13, 2020