Gerald Dean Strickland, 77, of Shelby, passed away after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City, North Carolina.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on September 8th, 1943 , he was the son of the late William Candler Strickland and Ola Mae Devine Strickland. He was owner and operator of Strickland Auto Parts of Shelby and later managed S & S Popcorn Inc. of Shelby. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School teacher, deacon, and also on various committees. He also served in the United States Navy for 6 years, which included 2 years of service on nuclear submarines. He enjoyed going on trips and spending time with his family. He was especially proud of his only grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Allen Strickland, Kenneth Strickland and Garvis Strickland and two sisters, Betty Hendrick and Dot Harrison.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Myra Carpenter Strickland; daughter, Leslie Strickland Queen and husband, Jimmy of Shelby; two brothers, Earl Strickland and wife, Gloria of Candler, North Carolina and Gary Strickland and wife, Janice of Shelby; one grandson, Adam Queen of Shelby; mother-in-law, Annie Ruth Carpenter of Lawndale; brother-in-law, Joe Carpenter and wife, Janet of Atlanta, Georgia and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Brookdale of Shelby for their excellent care during Gerald's illness.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Andy Oliver officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 1106 Poplar Springs Church Road, Shelby, NC 28152.
