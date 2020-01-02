|
|
CHERRYVILLE- Geraldine Adell Walker Eaker, age 83, of Cherryville, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at home. She was born September 17, 1936 in Cherokee County to the late Fred and Evelyn Jones Walker.
Geraldine was a graduate of Cherryville High School. She taught Sunday School for many years at First Baptist Church of Cherryville. In later years, she was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church of Cherryville, where she served as the financial secretary for many years and was a member of the Bethlehem United Methodist Women.
Geraldine was a wonderful cook and enjoyed reading, painting, and fishing with her husband. She was an excellent markswoman in her younger years, even once taking home the grand prize in an all-male skeet shooting tournament. She worked for several years as the Cloth Room Manager at Dora Yarn and later managed the office of Eaker Enterprises, the business she and her husband started together.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband of 64 years, Hugh Eaker; sons, Jessie Eaker (Becki) of Richmond, Virginia, and Fred Eaker (Sharon) of Cherryville; daughter, Lynn Lail (James) of Cherryville; brother, Ron Walker (Clarice) of Hickory; nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with Rev. Randi Godfrey officiating. Her family will receive friends from 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm in the church fellowship hall.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church, c/o Doris Wilson, 147 Latham Wilson Rd, Lawndale, NC 28090.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 2, 2020