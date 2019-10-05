Home

Wesley Memorial United Meth
1401 S College Rd
Wilmington, NC 28403
Geraldine Greene Kepley


1939 - 2019
Geraldine Greene Kepley Obituary
Geraldine Greene Kepley, 80, of Winnabow, NC entered the perfect light; that house not made by hands eternal in the heavens on Monday, September 30, 2019.
She was born on June 28, 1939 in Shelby, NC to Emmet and Euzele Petty Greene.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Billy Steve Greene.
She is survived by her husband, Darius Kepley, whom she married on August 4, 1968, daughter, Christy Melton and husband John of Willard, NC, son, Jonathan and wife Pam of Tampa, FL, grandchildren; Harrison and Julia Ann Kepley of Tampa, FL; brothers, Gilbert Greene and wife Jean, Joel Greene of Waco, NC, Carl Greene and wife Wanda of Waco, NC; sister, Barbara Ivie and husband Ron of Shelby,
NC.
Geraldine graduated from Mars Hill College in 1968 and retired from Brunswick County Board of Education in 1997. She was an active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Her funeral service was held 10am Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Wilmington, NC. She was buried at Oleander Memorial Garden Mausoleum.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 5, 2019
