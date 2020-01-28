|
Geraldine Louise Hensley Hinson, age 81, of Rutherfordton, NC. Was the daughter of the late James M. Hensley, and Addie Lee Gaddy Hensley.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Larry Hinson. Geraldine worked for General Fireproofing, and later retired from Tanner Companies. She was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church, volunteered at Rutherford Hospital, enjoyed listening to music and watching her hummingbirds. Geraldine was survived by her daughter Lisa Humphries and husband Rick; sister Joyce Bates of Florida; grandchildren Kelly Dietz and Sean of South Carolina, and Samantha Guy and Chris of South Carolina.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday January 28th from 5-6:30PM at Crowe's Mortuary 118 College Ave Rutherfordton, NC 28139.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 28, 2020