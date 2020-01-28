Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crowe's Mortuary
118 College Ave
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
(828) 286-2304
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Crowe's Mortuary
118 College Ave
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Hinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Hinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Hinson Obituary
Geraldine Louise Hensley Hinson, age 81, of Rutherfordton, NC. Was the daughter of the late James M. Hensley, and Addie Lee Gaddy Hensley.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Larry Hinson. Geraldine worked for General Fireproofing, and later retired from Tanner Companies. She was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church, volunteered at Rutherford Hospital, enjoyed listening to music and watching her hummingbirds. Geraldine was survived by her daughter Lisa Humphries and husband Rick; sister Joyce Bates of Florida; grandchildren Kelly Dietz and Sean of South Carolina, and Samantha Guy and Chris of South Carolina.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday January 28th from 5-6:30PM at Crowe's Mortuary 118 College Ave Rutherfordton, NC 28139.

Services will be private.

Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -