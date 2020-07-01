Geraldine Humphries
SHELBY - Geraldine Bridges Humphries, age 88 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

She is survived by a daughter, Suzanne George and husband Robbie of Gaffney, SC, two grandchildren, Jeremy George and wife Summer of Gaffney, SC, and Steven George and wife Shelly of Shelby, NC, three grandchildren, Kaylee George, Kenslee George, and Grantley George, a sister, Jo Neil Scruggs and husband J.T. of Boiling Springs, NC, a niece, Donna VanDyke and husband Cecil, and two nephews, Chris Scruggs and Craig Scruggs and wife Amber.

Born January 22, 1932 in Cleveland County, Geraldine was the daughter of the late Aaron and Ruby Vassey Bridges and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Yates Humphries, a son, Charles Lynn Humphries, and a sister, Doris Splawn.
Geraldine was a faithful member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28152

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Cleveland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
