Mrs. Geraldine Lockhart Young, 90, of 304 Miles Rd. Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 16, 1929 in Cherokee County, SC to the late Will Lockhart and the late Lillian Woods Lockhart.
The funeral service for Mrs. Young will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 2:15 PM on Friday. Mrs.
Young can be viewed on Friday, October 16, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 9:00 AM until 12:00 Noon with a reception of friends from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM . Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.