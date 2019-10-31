Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain
303 Phifer Rd.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2529
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain
303 Phifer Rd.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain
303 Phifer Rd.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geri Tesseneer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geri Tesseneer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geri Tesseneer Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN: Geri Davis Tesseneer, 88, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at her home. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Grayson and Effie Mae Grice Davis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph Tesseneer Sr.; and brother, Horace Herndon.
She is survived by her sons, Joe Tesseneer Jr., Mike Tesseneer and wife Sherry, both of Kings Mountain; sisters, Kathy Ann Stewart and husband John of Casey, SC, and Lane Bolin and husband Robert of Kings Mountain; grandchildren, Joe Tesseneer III, Sandra Kay Willis, Steven Tesseneer, Richard Pierce, Ryan Bolin; and great grandchildren, Tripper and Ethan Scism, and Hannah and Jonathan Willis.
A service to honor the life of Geri will be held 11am, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mountain Rest Cemetery.
FUNERAL HOME: Services are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain.
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -