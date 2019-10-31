|
KINGS MOUNTAIN: Geri Davis Tesseneer, 88, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at her home. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Grayson and Effie Mae Grice Davis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph Tesseneer Sr.; and brother, Horace Herndon.
She is survived by her sons, Joe Tesseneer Jr., Mike Tesseneer and wife Sherry, both of Kings Mountain; sisters, Kathy Ann Stewart and husband John of Casey, SC, and Lane Bolin and husband Robert of Kings Mountain; grandchildren, Joe Tesseneer III, Sandra Kay Willis, Steven Tesseneer, Richard Pierce, Ryan Bolin; and great grandchildren, Tripper and Ethan Scism, and Hannah and Jonathan Willis.
A service to honor the life of Geri will be held 11am, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mountain Rest Cemetery.
