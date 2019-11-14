|
Gertrude G. Barr was born in Macon, Georgia on June 12, 1917 to the union of the late Bennie and Creasie Gardner. She left this life on November 6, 2019 at her residence in Southfield, MI. Mother Barr was married to the late James Oates. To this union four children were born: James(Eula) Bobby (deceased), Carolyn (deceased) and Linda (Marvin). Also, Mary (niece) came to live with them at a very young age. In 1975, Mother Barr married the late Joseph Barr in White Plains, N.Y., where she resided until retirement in 1978 and relocated back to Lincolnton, N.C. Mother Barr moved to Southfield,
Michigan in 2010 to live with her daughter and her husband. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mother Barr was greatly loved by everyone who knew her. She was the longest living member in her family, blessed to reach the wonderful age of 102 years. TO GOD BE THE GLORY.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Washington Missionary
Baptist Church. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 14, 2019