Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Cleveland Memorial Park
Boiling Springs, NC
View Map
Gina Greene Obituary
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. - Gina Lynn Greene, 60, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her home.

Born in Shelby, she was the daughter of John Max Greene Sr. and the late Nancy Caldwell Greene. She was a graduate of Shelby High School and enjoyed a career in woodworking and interior painting until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Greene, and her brother, John Max Greene, Jr.

She is survived by her father, John Greene of Lawndale, NC, a step-brother, Randy Warlick (Deedee) of Charlotte, NC, an aunt, Jackie Greene of Shelby, NC, and numerous cousins. She will be missed by her many friends in the Hardeeville, SC area.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Memorial Park, Boiling Springs, NC. Dr. Tracy Jessup will officiate.

Condolences may be made online at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 23, 2019
