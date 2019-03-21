|
|
LAWNDALE - Cora Virginia "Ginger" Knight Spangler, 68 of W. Double Shoals Road, passed away, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.
Born October 28, 1950 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Charles Vernon Knight, Sr. and Rejina "Johnnie" Ramsey Knight.
Ginger started her career as a teacher until her first child was born at which time, she decided to be a stay at home mother. She was an Artist and was a member for 12 years at Buffalo Creek Gallery. Ginger had become a Master Gardener and was a member of Double Shoals Baptist Church where she was chairman of the Double Shoals Columbarium Prayer Garden Committee. She was very involved in ancestry and connecting with cousins. Ginger loved her grandchildren and encouraged them by attending all of their athletic endeavors from swimming, baseball, basketball and theatrics. She was a tremendous chef who loved to cook for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Abigail; a sister, Jan Link and a brother, Chuck Knight.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Ronald "Ronnie" Norris Spangler; a son, Josh Spangler and wife, Brooke of Charlotte; a daughter, Katie Earl and Daniel Shires of Lawndale; former son-in-law, Greg Earl and four grandchildren, Bryce Spangler, Taylor Spangler, Cooper Earl and Parker Earl.
The funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Friday at Double Shoals Baptist Church with Dr. Brian Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Double Shoals Columbarium Prayer Garden Fund, 318 Old Mill Road, Shelby NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 21, 2019