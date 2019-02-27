|
|
SHELBY - Gladys Wright Bebee, 85, departed this life on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Belaire Health Care Center in Gastonia.
She was the daughter of the late John Wright and Mae Thornhill.
Left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Patricia Sloan and Beverly Jones (Rick) both of Shelby and Paulette McGee (Earl) of Pittsburgh, PA; two sons, Willie Bebee (Juanita) of Philadelphia, PA and Robert Bebee of Shelby; thirteen grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Light Oak Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Jones officiating. The family will receive from 1:30 until 2 p.m. Friday and at other times at the home of her daughter, Beverly Jones, 514 Sumter St. Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 27, 2019