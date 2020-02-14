Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Shelby, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:30 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Shelby, NC
Gladys Hardy


1939 - 2020
Gladys Hardy Obituary
Mrs. Gladys Roberts Hardy, 80, of 307 Cedarwood Drive Shelby, NC passed away on Sunday, Febuary 9, 2020 at Peak Resources in Shelby. She was born in Lincolnton, NC on February 10,1939 to the late Lillie Mae Robets and Wyatt Moore.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Shelby. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:30 PM at the church. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 14, 2020
