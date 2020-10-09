1/1
Gladys Hill
1943 - 2020
LAWNDALE - Gladys Johnson (Beam) Hill, 77, of Lawndale, NC passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on May 21, 1943 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Evelyn Johnson Moore Melton and the late Evens Beam, Sr.

The funeral service for Ms. Hill will be private. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Lawndale First Baptist Church from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. and other times at the home of her daughter, Sheree Jones, 402 Woodside Drive Shelby.

Burial will take place at the church cemetery.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Lawndale First Baptist Church
