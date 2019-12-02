|
|
SHELBY- James Glenn McCants, age 91, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Shelby, NC. Born in Winnsboro, S.C. June 9, 1928, he was the son of the late Wardlaw McCants and Irene Carpenter McCants. He was a 1951 graduate of Clemson A&M College now Clemson University. He was a life-long member of the Presbyterian Church and served many churches over the years in many capacities including, Sunday School teacher, Church Elder, and former Deacon. Glenn served in the U.S. Navy on the submarine U.S.S. Tilefish during World War II. He was a Shriner and member of the American Legion. Glenn was an avid camper and a skilled woodworker who enjoyed gardening and loved Clemson Football.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 67 years, Faye Watson McCants of the home, as well as four children, Glenn McCants Jr. and wife Kathy of Seneca, SC, Laura Carter and husband Conway of Shelby, Charles McCants and wife Gina of Cherryville, Maree Roberts and husband James of Snellville, GA, one sister, Helen Blair of Knoxville, TN, eight grandchildren; Trey (Glenn McCants III) and wife Shea, Blair Adams and husband Collin, Paul Carter IV and wife Erin, Claire Wright and husband Jim, Robert McCants and wife Brandie, Stacie Pervine and husband Scott, Scott Roberts and Elizabeth Roberts, as well as six great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Shelby Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Garnet and Rev. Collin Adams officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Ellis Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607, or Shelby Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1444, Shelby, NC 21851
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. McCants.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 2, 2019