Glenn Leroy Stillwell, 57, of 213 Jim Cline Rd. in Fallston, passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019 at home.
Born December 23, 1961 in Colorado, he was the son of the late Gladwyn Stillwell and Roberta Miller Stillwell. He served in the US Navy. He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 17 years, Becky Hoffman Stillwell.
Survivors include his daughter, Annie Stillwell of Fallston and three sisters, Debra Boss of Statesboro, GA, Glenda Ellis of Grover and Marla Stillwell of Missouri.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday at Ascension Lutheran Church with Rev. Christina Auch officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Burial will be in the Ascension Lutheran Church Columbarium.
Memorials may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, 300 North Lafayette Street, Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
