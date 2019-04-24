Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
View Map
Glenn Thompson Jr. Obituary
Glenn Edward Thompson Jr., 77, of 934 West Warren Street Apt. 2H, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.

He was born in Cleveland County on Nov. 14, 1941, to the late Glenn Edward Thompson Sr. and Ollie Phillips Thompson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m. and other times at the home of his daughter, Sheila Thompson, 214 Dover Street Shelby.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 24, 2019
