Glenn Yates Williams, 67, of 715 W. Zion Church Rd. Shelby NC went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Glenn was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed competitive shooting and had won many awards for his skill in competition shoots. He was well known as a qualified and experienced gunsmith. Another hobby he enjoyed was playing bass guitar which he did with several bands before leaving them to play for his home church.
Glenn worked most of his life as a brick mason before becoming disabled after two failed back surgeries. He enjoyed being with family and friends. He was a man of few words, but his actions spoke volumes.
Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Blanch Alexander Williams, paternal grandparents, Yates and Vernie Williams, maternal grandparents, Giles and Selena Goforth and a nephew, Jamie Lewis.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Nellie Green Williams, four sons, Kevin Williams of Fallston, Steven Williams and wife Jennifer of Shelby, Dustin (Doc) Williams and wife Nickie of Cherryville, and ,Justin Green of Lawndale; , three daughters, Ashton Martinez of Shelby, Catherine
Williams and Amber Williams of the home. Also surviving are five grandsons, Isaac, Luke , Nick, Camden and Caiden, five granddaughters; Lauren, Bailee, Payton, Harleigh and Lydia and one great grandson, Landon. Other survivors are his mother, Ann Williams of Fallston, brothers Robert Williams of Fallston and Tommy Williams of Casar, sisters Becky Williams of Fallston, Rachel Williams of Shelby and Mary Jane Williams of Shelby and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved dearly.
The family will receive friends Monday November 18th from 7 - 8:30pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home in Fallston. At other times the family will be at the home, 715 West Zion Church Road, Shelby.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 19th at 2 pm in Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Fallston.
Memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home in Fallston to help with funeral costs.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 17, 2019