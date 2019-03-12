|
SHELBY - Gordon Grice Hamrick, age 88, died on March 11, 2019. Born in Shelby on March 23, 1930, the youngest of three sons to the late Charles Rush and Gordia Grice Hamrick. Gordon was a resident at Brookdale in Shelby.
Educated in the Shelby Public Schools and at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ('52). Gordon Hamrick loved UNC. He served as President of the UNC Alumni Association Chapter in Cleveland County. A lifetime membership in the General Alumni Association, he served on the UNC GAA Board, and the UNC Board of Visitors.
As a lifelong member of the UNC Education Foundation, Gordon sponsored the first band scholarship for the marching Tar Heels, in which he also played French horn. He was a walk-on member of the men's cross-country and indoor/outdoor track teams, lettering to join the Monogram Club. Gordon also established a track scholarship for UNC runners. In 2004, Carolina wanted to name the new cross-country course on campus after Gordon. Gordon insisted the course name also reflect his coach's name first, thus the Ranson-Hamrick Cross Country course was established in honor of both the coach and the runner. He also enjoyed fraternity life as a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
Gordon served two years in the Army, stationed in Korea. While in the Army, he also ran track and cross country as part of his service. He is a member of the American Legion Post 82.
As an active member of the Shelby community, Gordon helped to establish the Cleveland County Community Concert Association He served as President of the Shelby Rotary club and achieved 50+ years perfect attendance (1962-2012+) while sponsoring over 15 Paul Harris fellows. Gordon was a Paul Harris Fellow, Paul Harris Society Member and a Bequest Society Member. He was Rotarian of the year on two separate occasions. Gordon was also named Lions Club "Man of the Year." Gordon and his brother Rush owned and operated the Kendall Drug Company in Shelby until he retired as Chairman in 1993. He was a member of the National Wholesale Drug Association, and served on the Cleveland Community College Board. His civic leadership led him beyond the borders of North Carolina to become president of the North Carolina Society of New York and a member of the Union League Club of New York.
In addition to his parents, Gordon is preceded in death by his two brothers, C. Rush Hamrick Jr. and James Bly Hamrick (Buddy).
Gordon is survived by two daughters, Mary Moore Hamrick of Arlington, Virginia and Dorothy Hamrick Sloan and husband Stuart Sloan of Huntersville; two granddaughters, Mary Stuart Sloan and Dottie Sloan; two nephews C. Rush Hamrick III (Rusty) and Dale R. Hamrick as well as many cousins and dear friends.
Gordon was a world traveler, adventurer, and gregarious friend to all. He was most at home at UNC Chapel Hill and on the coast crabbing, fishing and boating with his family. In his love of life, boundless energy and the desire to see what was around the next corner (aka "a Gordon Trip"), he left no stone unturned. His annual cards to family and friends were a glimpse at a life well-lived and well-loved. All were touched by his generous nature and friendly manner towards everyone. He gave his all to his family, friends, UNC and ultimately to God. He will be missed.
Funeral service will be held in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Shelby, NC at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, March 15, 2019 with Dr. Robert Canoy officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the Dover Activity Building. Private burial will be held at Sunset Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: UNC-CH Band Scholarship Campus Box 3320 Chapel Hill, NC 27599 – under Gordon Hamrick, or Shelby Boys and Girls Club, 412 West Sumter St, Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 12, 2019