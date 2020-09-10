Grady Keever Howard Sr. died on Sunday, September 6th at the age of 97. He will always be remembered for his strong faith, his quick wit, his wisdom and his great compassion for everyone. He especially had so much love and admiration for all his family.
Mr. Howard is a native of Denver N.C, and he is survived by two daughters, Patricia Graves (Jim) of Burlington NC, Joan Murphy (Pat) of Huntersville, NC; and son, Grady Keever Howard Jr. (Chris) of Kings Mountain, NC. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Mary Graves Wymbs (Bryan) of Salisbury,NC; Matthew Murphy (Emily) of Huntersville, NC; Elizabeth Graves Jenkins (Andrew) of Raleigh, NC; Megan Murphy of Huntersville, NC; Alice Ann Howard Gola ( Henry) of Arlington, VA; and Grady Keever Howard III (Amanda), Charlotte, NC; and 6 great-grandchildren Amelia Wymbs, Cora Wymbs, Ruby Gola, Rose Gola, Katie Howard, and Grady Keever Howard IV
Mr. Howard was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Sue McGinnis Howard, his parents, McLean Asbury Howard and Neva Keever Howard, and two brothers Myron M. Howard and Herbert A. Howard.
He graduated from Rock Springs High School in Denver, NC. He attended Western Carolina University in Cullowhee,NC; and during the war he attended Emory Universary in Atlanta, Georgia.
Grady Howard served as the Kings Mountain Hospital Administrator for 32 years from 1953 – 1985.
He served in the United States Marine Corps and retired as a Major after serving in World War II and the Korean War.
He was a member of the Kiwanis Club for over 60 years and served as President, and a former member of the Jaycees. He also served as a Trustee of the Cleveland County Community College from 1977 – 2000.
He was a member and chairman of the Mauney Memorial Library. Being the avid reader that he was, he made many visits to the library.
He was on the Kings Mountain Indoor Pool Foundation, and had a large part in seeing the project completed.
For over 20 years after the pool was finished, he and a few of his friends met there several mornings each week for a swim.
However, his favorite recreation by far was playing golf. Over the years he had the opportunity to play at lots of golf courses. He made many, many life time friends at the golf course.
He was very dedicated to his church, Central United Methodist Church where he served as Chairman of the Administrative Board. He also supported many other ministries in the church.
There will be a private graveside service for the family on Saturday, Sept. 12.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Central United Methodist Church,113 S. Piedmont Ave., Kings Mountain, NC 28086 and Testa Family Hospice House, 951 Wendover Heights Dr, Shelby, NC 28150.
