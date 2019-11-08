Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Grady Littlejohn
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
Grady Littlejohn


1954 - 2019
Grady Littlejohn Obituary
SHELBY- Grady Lee Littlejohn, age 64 died November 5, 2019 at Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville. Born in Cleveland County on November 20, 1954 he was the son of the late Roosevelt Littlejohn and Pastor Lille Mae Dawkins Littlejohn. Grady was a member of Friendship Baptist Church where he sang in the Men's Choir. Grady worked at Concrete Supply for a number of years. In addition to his parents, Grady is preceded in death by a daughter, Latasha Littlejohn; a brother, LeeErvin Littlejohn.
Grady is survived by his wife of 46 years, Bernice Bell Littlejohn; a son, Tito Littlejohn of Blacksburg SC; a daughter, Katrina Thompson of Shelby; four grandchildren, Natasha Littlejohn, Charleston Banks, Deja Banks, and Idrina Thompson; two brothers, John and Alberta Littlejohn of Asheville, Bobby and Ava Roseboro of Charlotte; and six sisters, Brenda and Willie Stroud of Shelby, Mary and William Padgett of Kings Mountain, Cathleen and Chris Jackson of Charlotte, Loralee and Randy Gill of Shelby, Ruby and Greg Steward of Charlotte, and Blanche Thompson of Lincolnton; an aunt, Annie Ruth Smith of Pacolet SC; an uncle June Adams of Gaffney SC. brothers-in law and sisters-in law, Ezell and Linda Bell of Kings Mountain, Roxanne and John Watkins of Kings Mountain, H. C. Bell of Kings Mountain, Frankie Bell of Gastonia, Diane Gier of Gastonia, and Teresa Bell of Kings Mountain and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor J. Q. Boykins officiating. Quiet hour will be from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 8, 2019
