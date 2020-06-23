Grady McDaniel
Grady Eugene McDaniel, 57, of Fallston, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Carolina Medical Center.

He was born on May 31, 1963, in Cleveland County, to the late David "Eugene" McDaniel and Margaret Joanne Royster McDaniel.
He was the owner and operator of McDaniel's Towing. He, along with his family, attended Word of Truth Fellowship Church, and he was an Assistant Chief of Fallston Community Volunteer Fire Department. Grady had a love of old muscle cars, but he will be remembered for his kindness and help to others.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Lisa Huffman McDaniel and his daughter Graycee McDaniel Blanton and husband Kameron of Fallston.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service on Wednesday at the funeral home

The funeral service will be on Wednesday at 1:00 PM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Norton officiating.

The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.

Memorials may be made to Fallston Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 629, Fallston, NC 28042

A quest register is available online at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
