Grayson Meredith Mangum, 28, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 7, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Grayson is the youngest daughter of Travis and Amy Henry Mangum, of Shelby and is the sister of Jillian Dill (David) and Jordan Byess (McClain), of Greenville, S.C. Grayson was born on December 18, 1990 in Shelby. She is a 2013 graduate of North Shelby School.
Joyful and outgoing, Grayson delighted in warmly greeting her many visitors. She made all feel welcome with her sweet smile. Grayson particularly loved her devoted caregivers, Malva Johnson and Mary McCarthy. Her family is deeply grateful to Grayson's caregivers, as well as Hospice of Cleveland County, for their kind and attentive care over the years.
Grayson is survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Howard and Elsie Mangum of Wake Forest and Kathleen Henry of Shelby; an aunt, Marilyn Mangum Searle of Wake Forest; and a beloved brother, Whitley Travis Mangum.
A memorial service officiated by the Rev. Tony Tench will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church Webb Chapel. The family will receive friends in the church immediately following the service. A private interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Grayson's memory to The Grayson Mangum Memorial Fund, c/o North Shelby School, 1701 Charles Road, Shelby, NC 28152.
