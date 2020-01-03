|
|
Mr. Gregory Wilson Lott, 57, of 341 South Main Street. Waco, NC passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on September 18, 1962 to Robert Padgett and the late Annie Mae Lott Rice.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel in Shelby. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM at the chapel. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 3, 2020