Ms. Gussie Mae Brown, 92, of 218 Leslie Drive Shelby, NC, departed this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain, NC.
She was born on March 7, 1927 in Gaston County, NC to the late Mary Bell Kerans Brown and Hooker Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Vestibule A.M.E. Zion Church. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:30 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com . Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 17, 2019