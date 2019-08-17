Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Vestibule A.M.E. Zion Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gussie Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gussie Mae Brown


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gussie Mae Brown Obituary
Ms. Gussie Mae Brown, 92, of 218 Leslie Drive Shelby, NC, departed this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain, NC.
She was born on March 7, 1927 in Gaston County, NC to the late Mary Bell Kerans Brown and Hooker Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Vestibule A.M.E. Zion Church. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:30 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com . Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gussie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now