SHELBY- Gwendolyn "Gwen" Pearson Falls went to be with her Lord Thursday, February 21, 2019 after an illness. She was born July 8, 1940 in Cleveland County where she lived most of her life. She was the daughter of Hubert Lee and Rosa Lee Howell Pearson. Gwen was married on Friday, November 13th to her college sweetheart, Albert "Buddy" Falls. The next year their only daughter, Subetha Falls Lancaster was born. While raising her family she completed her teaching degree at Western Carolina University. Later she and went on to complete a Bachelors and Masters in Library Science at Appalachian State University. Gwen loved and was devoted to her small family. Everyone that knew Gwen knew Martha Lee Alexander, her only grandchild. She also loved and was very proud of her son-in-law, Chris, and her grandson-in-law, Mark.
Gwen loved her extended family and friends. She was very well accomplished and a motivator. Gwen was Miss Gastonia in 1959. She was a teacher at heart and she enjoyed personal relationships with everyone she encountered. Many remember her as the librarian of Shelby High School where she was the sponsor of the Beta Club and cheerleading team. She was also a member of First Baptist Church of Shelby, NC where she taught Sunday School, led Bible studies, and volunteered in the church office. She was a long-time member of the Parlor Co-Ed Sunday School Class, and she spoke of her friendships there like family.
Gwen is survived by her husband of 59 years, Albert Falls; daughter Subetha Lancaster and husband Chris of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughter Martha Lee Alexander and husband Mark of Spartanburg, SC; brother, Derrell Pearson and wife Susan of Kingsland, GA.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Rick Bowling officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 7pm until 8:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 120 N. Lafayette Street Shelby NC 28150 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 24, 2019