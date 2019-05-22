|
Gwendolyn Gardner Burgess was born in Shelby Hospital in Shelby, NC on June 28, 1929.
She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. N. E. Burgess and the granddaughter of former Governor and Mrs. O. Max Gardner.
Ms. Burgess moved to Maplewood, NJ to be with her parents and became active in the community. She was an active member of the Women's Club of Maplewood and a loyal member of the Maplewood Presbyterian Church from 1957 onward. She volunteered much time to help her community through Church-sponsored activities. She loved to do embroidery work, to swim, and was an avid stamp collector. She also loved to travel and filled many scrapbooks with pictures of her travels in the US and abroad with friends and her Church.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara and two nieces, Susan and Beth all of whom live in Northern Virginia. Interment service is on May 23 at 3:30pm at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Burgess.
Published in Shelby Star on May 22, 2019