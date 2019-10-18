|
Miss Gwendolyn Evone Campbell, 61, of 3615 Rube Spangler Road #10 departed this life on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her residence. She was born on October 23, 1957 in Cleveland County NC to the late Grant Campbell and Janice Shuford Kirkland.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church Lawndale at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the church. Burial will take place at Philadelphia United Methodist Church Cemetery Lawndale NC.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 18, 2019