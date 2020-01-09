|
Hal Thomas Cabaniss, age 79, passed away on January 8, 2020.
Mr. Cabaniss is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Martha Greene Cabaniss, three daughters, CeCe Grigg (Louie), Kelly Snellings (Scott), and Leslie Davis (Jeff) all of Shelby, NC, two sisters, Doris Wright of Eau Gallie, FL and Brenda Curtis (Steve) of Shelby, NC, and one brother, Robert Cabaniss (Evelyn) of Greensboro, NC, four grandchildren, Andy Snellings (Kristin) of Shelby, NC, Adam Snellings (Casey) of Belwood, NC, Laura Myers (Andy) of Winston Salem, NC, and Ally Snellings (Zane Smith) of Lawndale, NC, four great grandchildren, Cason, Brayton, Leila, and Lane Snellings and a loyal pet, PePe.
Born in Cleveland County on February 21, 1940, Mr. Cabaniss was the son of the late George Turner and Bryte Cabaniss.
Mr. Cabaniss was a long time member of Hollis Lodge #535 A.F. & A.M. Hal enjoyed meeting friends for daily breakfasts at Becky's Store and Grill. He loved singing in the choir and camping at the beach. He also enjoyed cooking barbeque for family and friends. Hal had a great memory and loved to share stories, which he sometimes embellished.
A memorial service will be held on January 13th, 2020 at 11:00am at Zion Baptist Church to be officiated by Dr. Matt Storie and Dr. Danny West. A visitation will be held one hour prior. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Zion Baptist Church 525 W Zion Church Rd. Shelby, NC 28150.
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 9, 2020