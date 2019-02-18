|
|
Joe Hal Champion, Sr., 87, of Old Mill Road, Shelby, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Testa Hospice House in Kings Mountain.
Born in on April 30, 1931, he was a son of the late Edgar Champion and Lela Wright Champion. He was retired from the textiles industry and was a member of Double Shoals Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years Joan Hallman Champion; four grandchildren, Chad Yarborough, Chris Yarborough, Nicky Jonas and Shaunda Jonas Camp; and eleven brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his son, Joe Champion and wife Debbie of Shelby; three daughters, Dayle Jonas and husband Max of Cherryville, Rhonda Yarborough and husband Charles of Shelby, and Tammy Leonhardt and husband Mark of Fallston; two sisters Brenda Marlowe of Gastonia and Diane Earwood of Shelby; five grandchildren, Alicia Mclean, Eric Champion and wife LeAnn, LeAnn Vinesett and husband Michael, Michael Leonhardt and wife Emily and Bryan Camp; four great grandchildren, Brooklynn Camp, Katie Camp, Daniel Ledbetter, MaKayla Mclean, Addyson Vinesett, Grayson Vinesett, and Bexlee Leonhardt.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Double Shoals Baptist Church with the Rev. Brian Johnson officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Double Shoals Baptist Church, 318 Old Mill Rd., Shelby, NC 28150
Condolences may be made online at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 18, 2019