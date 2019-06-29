|
|
SHELBY - Thomas "Happy Hal" Dedmon passed away on June 20, 2019 at age 97. Born January 16, 1922, Hal was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Lawson Dedmon and Verdie Mae Horn Dedmon. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Sarah Blanton Dedmon; three children: Caroline, Thomas Hal, Jr. and James Theodore (Karen) Dedmon; three grandchildren: Noah, Michael, and Anna Marie Dedmon; a brother and sister: Roy Dedmon and Lou Jean Hamrick; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
He served in in the Air Force during World War II. After the war, he became athletic director at the Shelby City Park and later went to NC Probation and Parole. He touched many lives during his lifetime and was known for his contagious smile.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Ross Grove Baptist Church, 1225 Fallston Road, Shelby, NC 28150 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Marcus McGill officiating. The family will greet friends following the ceremony. Memorials may be sent to The Boy's and Girl's Club of Cleveland County, 412 West Sumter Street, Shelby, NC 28150; Shelby Lions Club, 1420 South Lafayette St, Shelby, NC 28152; or Ross Grove Baptist Church, 1225 Fallston Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Dedmon.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on June 29, 2019