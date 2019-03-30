|
SHELBY - Hal Wellmon, 80, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at White Oak Manor in Shelby.
A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Maynard and Gazzie Hoyle Wellmon.
He retired from Dover Textiles and was a member of Community Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by loving wife of 47 years, Joyce Lail Wellmon; and brother,
Herbert Wellmon. He is survived by his sons, Steven Wellmon and wife Norma of Vale, David Wellmon and wife Ginger of Rutherfordton, and Joey Wellmon of Shelby; daughter, Julie McNeilly and husband Wade of Ellenboro; sister Betty Tarlton and husband Frank of Charlotte; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and his canine companion, Sally.
Funeral services will be held 3pm, Monday, April 1, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Caldwell officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Community Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 30, 2019