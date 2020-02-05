|
SHELBY - James "Harold" Allen, 79, died Monday, February 3, 2020, at his home.
A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Roy and Lula Allen.
He retired from Celanese Corporation, and loved deer hunting and music. He was a longtime member of Crestview Baptist Church and was a Mason.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Millwood Allen of the home, sons Keith Allen and wife Diane of Forest City, Chris Allen and wife Suzanne and Shawn Allen all of Shelby; sisters Julie Owl of Grover and Maudine Terry; grandchildren, Nikki Allen, Luke Allen, Josh Allen, Zack Allen and John Horchak. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday,
February 6, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Mark Vanburen officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Sandy Run Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are trusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 5, 2020