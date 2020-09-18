SHELBY- Edgar Harold Bishop, age 89, passed away at Huntersville Oaks on September 16, 2020. Born in Jackson County on August 17, 1931,he was the son of the late Rev, James Edgar Bishop and Gracie Dills Bishop. Harold was a long time member of Trinity Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon and sang in the choir. He was a former supervisor in maintenance for Celanese. Harold was a member of the Shelby Exchange Club, a community outreach organization, and was a former member of the Mooresboro Masonic Lodge AF/AM. He enjoyed watching Braves Baseball, fishing, hunting but mostly he loved spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Harold is preceded in death by a brother, Hayes Bishop.
Harold is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Gillespie Bishop; a son, Mike Bishop and wife Natalie of Shelby; three grandchildren, Lauren McKay and husband Kyle, Brent Bishop, and Daniel Bishop; three great grandchildren, Caroline McKay, M. J. McKay, and Jack McKay; a sister-in-law, Earnestine Bishop of Shelby and a niece, Sheila Adams and husband David and their family.
Due to COVID-19 a service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
