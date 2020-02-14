Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Harold Bolick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Shelby Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Bolick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Bolick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Bolick Obituary
SHELBY- Harold Arthur Bolick, age 74, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at UNC-Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Harold was was born in Boone, North Carolina on August 4, 1945, to the late Ernest Bernard Bolick, Sr. and Mary Virginia Moretz Bolick. Harold was a gentle presence whose ready smile endeared him to all who knew him, as well as to strangers.
Harold spent many of his early summers with his grandmother at Rocky Knob, just outside of Blowing Rock. From retrieving water from nearby springs, to hiking to St. Mark's Lutheran Church on Sunday mornings, Harold gained an appreciation for the hard work and simplicity that defined rural mountain life.
Harold passed the lessons he learned on those early mountain mornings to all those around him, exhibiting a quiet jubilation at the success of his friends and family, while never once boasting of his own successful life.
A graduate of Hudson High, Harold spent his first year of college at Lenoir Rhyne College before enrolling at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In 1968, Harold graduated from the UNC School of Pharmacy, and spent his career as a pharmacist. He purchased his first drug store in 1977, and ultimately owned and operated four different independent pharmacies over the years, the most recent being Griffin Drug Center in Kings Mountain. Harold's compassion for his customers made him a trusted advisor to the communities he served. When he finally retired in 2016, Kings Mountain presented Harold with the Key to the City.
Harold will be remembered as a soft-spoken, kind, patient man who was loved by his family, his community, and all who had the good fortune of meeting him.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Maneval Bolick.
Harold is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lucy Anders Bolick, one son, Harold Arthur "Arty" Bolick II and his wife Cheryl Mason Bolick of Chapel Hill, four siblings, the Rev. Ernest B. Bolick Jr. and wife Rose of Hickory, Iris Bolick Sechriest of Hickory, Herman Bolick of Hudson, Martin Bolick and wife Suma of Boone, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Harold is also survived by the joy of his life, his three grandchildren, Eleanor "Ellie" Anders Bolick, Virginia Mason Bolick, and Margaret Belmont "Belle" Bolick.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Shelby Presbyterian Church with the Rev. David Garnett and the Rev. Ernest B. Bolick, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Ellis Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shelby Presbyterian Church, 226 E Graham St, Shelby, NC 28150 or the 128 South Tryon Street Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Bolick.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -