SHELBY- Harold Arthur Bolick, age 74, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at UNC-Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Harold was was born in Boone, North Carolina on August 4, 1945, to the late Ernest Bernard Bolick, Sr. and Mary Virginia Moretz Bolick. Harold was a gentle presence whose ready smile endeared him to all who knew him, as well as to strangers.
Harold spent many of his early summers with his grandmother at Rocky Knob, just outside of Blowing Rock. From retrieving water from nearby springs, to hiking to St. Mark's Lutheran Church on Sunday mornings, Harold gained an appreciation for the hard work and simplicity that defined rural mountain life.
Harold passed the lessons he learned on those early mountain mornings to all those around him, exhibiting a quiet jubilation at the success of his friends and family, while never once boasting of his own successful life.
A graduate of Hudson High, Harold spent his first year of college at Lenoir Rhyne College before enrolling at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In 1968, Harold graduated from the UNC School of Pharmacy, and spent his career as a pharmacist. He purchased his first drug store in 1977, and ultimately owned and operated four different independent pharmacies over the years, the most recent being Griffin Drug Center in Kings Mountain. Harold's compassion for his customers made him a trusted advisor to the communities he served. When he finally retired in 2016, Kings Mountain presented Harold with the Key to the City.
Harold will be remembered as a soft-spoken, kind, patient man who was loved by his family, his community, and all who had the good fortune of meeting him.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Maneval Bolick.
Harold is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lucy Anders Bolick, one son, Harold Arthur "Arty" Bolick II and his wife Cheryl Mason Bolick of Chapel Hill, four siblings, the Rev. Ernest B. Bolick Jr. and wife Rose of Hickory, Iris Bolick Sechriest of Hickory, Herman Bolick of Hudson, Martin Bolick and wife Suma of Boone, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Harold is also survived by the joy of his life, his three grandchildren, Eleanor "Ellie" Anders Bolick, Virginia Mason Bolick, and Margaret Belmont "Belle" Bolick.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Shelby Presbyterian Church with the Rev. David Garnett and the Rev. Ernest B. Bolick, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Ellis Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shelby Presbyterian Church, 226 E Graham St, Shelby, NC 28150 or the 128 South Tryon Street Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Bolick.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 14, 2020