SHELBY - Floyd "Harold" Cook, 85, of Shelby, passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019 at home. A native of Cleveland County, he was born July 8, 1934, son of the late Howard O. Cook and Eva Mae Oaks Cook. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church, Ellenboro. Prior to his retirement in 2001, he was a plant manager at Furnlite, Inc. in Fallston. Other previous employment included Cleveland Pines, Specialty Lighting and Shelby Seamless Hosiery.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Joann Carpenter Cook; a sister, Mozelle Cook Shuman; and a granddaughter, Chasity Cook.
He is survived by a son, Daryl Lynn Cook and wife Rose of Shelby; two granddaughters, Angela Cook and Dianna Cook; two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great great-grandsons; numerous nieces, nephews and a very special church family.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday July 11, 2019 at Victory Baptist Church,531 Soco Gap Road Ellenboro, NC 28040, with Rev. Johnny McCarty officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service , from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, in the church sanctuary, and at other times at the home of Daryl and Rose Cook, 1329 Wyanoke Avenue, Shelby.
Memorials: Victory Baptist Church, 531 Soco Gap Road Ellenboro, NC 28040.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family
Published in Shelby Star on July 10, 2019