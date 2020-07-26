Harold Cook

SHELBY: Harold Dean Cook, 84, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late George and Ollie McCurry Cook. Harold served in the Air Force, worked several years at PPG, and later retired from Shelby Yarn/Doran Textiles. He had a love of deer hunting, golfing, fishing, softball, boxing, bowling, and most recently, gardening. He was known as the king of one liners. He is survived by his companion, Sarah McGinnis, and her family; son, Kyle Cook and wife Jennifer; daughters, Debbie Kelley, Kristi Cook and Bean Francis; brother, Gene Cook and wife Becky; grandson, Cy Cook, all of Shelby; aunt, Mozelle Tallent of Lawndale; nephew, Warren Cook of Shelby; numerous cousins; and his close golfing buddies from River Bend Golf Course. A visitation will be held 6-7:30pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28152
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com