1/1
Harold Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY: Harold Dean Cook, 84, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late George and Ollie McCurry Cook. Harold served in the Air Force, worked several years at PPG, and later retired from Shelby Yarn/Doran Textiles. He had a love of deer hunting, golfing, fishing, softball, boxing, bowling, and most recently, gardening. He was known as the king of one liners. He is survived by his companion, Sarah McGinnis, and her family; son, Kyle Cook and wife Jennifer; daughters, Debbie Kelley, Kristi Cook and Bean Francis; brother, Gene Cook and wife Becky; grandson, Cy Cook, all of Shelby; aunt, Mozelle Tallent of Lawndale; nephew, Warren Cook of Shelby; numerous cousins; and his close golfing buddies from River Bend Golf Course. A visitation will be held 6-7:30pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28152
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved