Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591

Harold Lee Ledford Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Harold Lee Ledford, 84, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on April 19, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center - Main in Charlotte, NC. Born in Cleveland County, NC, he was the son of the late Lawrence Ledford and Janette Wallace Ledford. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Blanton Ledford and brother Terry Ledford. Harold served in the United State Army and retired from Eaton Corporation. He was an avid wood worker and carpenter and enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his garden and spending time with his grandkids. He was of the Baptist faith.
SURVIVORS: Son: Jeff Ledford and wife Kendra, Kings Mountain, NC; Daughter: Kim Martin and husband Harry, Kings Mountain, NC; Grandchildren: Jarrett and Bailey Ledford
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, April 25, 2019 2:00 PM, Mountain Rest Cemetery with Rev. Glenn Davenport officiating
VISITATION: 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM, Thursday, April 25, 2019, Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain, NC
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 23, 2019
