Harold Watson

SHELBY - Harold Reed Watson, age 88, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Catawba County on November 10, 1931, he was the son of the late Thomas Reed and Virginia Louise Heffner Watson . Harold was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Harold started out at WOHS radio station as a D. J. in 1956 and after many years he purchased the radio station. He was a member of the Optimist Club, which he served as President numerous times. Harold was also a member of the Cleveland County Rotary Club, and was a Paul Harris Scholar. In addition to his parents, Harold is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years. Billie Bolick Watson; a daughter, Linda Watson.

Harold is survived by his daughter, Susan Watson White and husband Bryon of Kings Mountain; a grandson, Steven Holland and wife Lindsay of Rutherford County; two great granddaughters, Bella Holland and Ryleigh Holland; a great grandson, Wyatt James Reed Holland; a sister, Dorothy Watson Polk of Raleigh; two brothers, Bill Watson and wife Elaine of Madison, N. J. and Tom Watson of Springfield, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Cleveland Memorial Park with Rev. Randy Blanton and Rev. Carrie Carpenter, officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4:00pm until 6:00 pm at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions social distancing and masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1207 W Dixon Blvd, Shelby, NC 28152.

Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Watson.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 30, 2020.
