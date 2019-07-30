|
LATTIMORE - Harrill Lee "Bus" Blanton, age 95, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at White Oak in Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on April 17, 1924, he was the son of the late John Samuel and Garva Ella Harrill Blanton. Bus was a longtime member of Lattimore Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, pastor selection committee, Sunday School teacher,and sang in the choir, later in life, he attended Victory Baptist Church. Bus served three years in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a member of the Lattimore Lions Club. He worked as a teacher for Kings Mountain Junior High where he taught vocational education. In addition to his parents, Bus is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Gold Blanton; three brothers, Jesse Blanton, John Blanton Jr. and Ken Blanton; and two sisters, Annette Cline and Bea Ramey.
Bus is survived by three sons, Harrill Blanton Jr. (Tena) of Boiling Springs,John Gold Blanton (Brenda) of Charlotte, Michael Blanton (Leanne) of Fort Mill SC; a daughter, Martha Caudill (Stuart) of Gastonia; four grandchildren, Dr. Josh Blanton (Dr. Emily Blanton), Caleb Blanton (Brittney) Jonathan Caudill, Sara Howard (Josh); four great grandchildren, James Harrill Blanton, Ella Blanton, Emma Blanton, and Caroline Blanton; a sister, Sarah Dedmon of Shelby; sister-in-law, Veva C. Gold of Shelby, a brother, Bob Blanton of Lattimore; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Lattimore Baptist Church with Rev. Hammond Coats and Rev. Henry Nichols officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends before the service in the fellowship hall from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Lattimore Baptist Church, PO Box 188, Lattimore NC 28089
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on July 30, 2019